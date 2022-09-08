COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing has been set for a man charged with murder in connection to the stabbing death of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.

Online court documents show that Marlan Phillips requested the hearing, which is set for September 19 at 8 a.m. at the Colbert County Courthouse.

The case was bound over to a Grand Jury on August 15.

Tuscumbia Police said Parrish’s body was found inside a home at 114 Monroe Drive, prompting a soft lockdown at the nearby Deshler High School and Deshler Middle School.

A relative of Parrish had found her lying on the floor inside the home. Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that it appeared she had been stabbed to death.

Court records would also later tell the horrific details surrounding Parrish’s death, when authorities found Parrish with a “large amount of blood around her body,” not showing any signs of life.

In the court documents, Tuscumbia Police Department’s Sergeant Senkbeil says he started looking over Parrish’s body. He reported that he found “multiple stab wounds to the back, hands, chest and face” of the 33-year-old woman. Senkbeil then detailed the vicious extent of the injuries to Parrish’s body, which News 19 has decided not to describe here due to their graphic nature.

A small, blue-handled knife with blood on it was found close to Parrish’s head, Senkbeil described. As he continued, Senkbeil says there was a bloody cellphone charging cord lying close to Parrish’s head.

There were several different areas on the walls of the living room that had “large quantities of blood,” Senkbeil explained. He also found bloody shoe prints on the floor, according to the court document.

According to Senkbeil, an altercation had started in the bedroom and continued in the living room, with “multiple signs of struggle in both areas.”

Phillips was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, with court documents saying Phillips “did knowingly treat a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

Chief Tony Logan confirmed Phillips and Parrish had one child together.

Logan also told News 19 that his department had responded to multiple domestic disputes between the couple, in which Phillips was the aggressor. He later said that this situation serves as a grim reminder of how violent domestic disputes can become, regardless of if Phillips is convicted or not.

The police chief noted that there are resources available to domestic violence victims, such as One Place of the Shoals.

Domestic violence victims can also call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

Phillips remains in the custody of the Colbert County Jail awaiting trial.