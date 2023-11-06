LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Green Hill Volunteer Fire Department (GHVFD) says a portion of County Road 47 in Lauderdale County is closed due to a gas leak.

According to GHVFD Chief Barry Gray, a portion of County Road 47 in Lauderdale County is shut down due to a natural gas leak.

Sheriff Joe Hamilton said the leak is affecting a Spire gas line in the area of County Road 38 and County Road 47 just east of Highway 43.

GHVFD is on the scene of the leak at this time. News 19 has reached out for more information and will provide updates as they become available.