Councilwoman continues push for vaccine clinic in west Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Plans to add a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in west Florence are still up in the air.

Florence District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said she would like to see the clinic be located inside the Handy Recreation Center because of its proximity to housing authority properties.

The convenient location would make the clinic more accessible to vulnerable citizens without reliable transportation.

Simmons met with Florence and Lauderdale County leaders Friday to present community feedback.

“March 22, it was open up to anybody 55 and older and many other different categories, so everybody can get the vaccine,” Simmons said. “With all the people here, we’re going to need multiple sites to make sure that everyone can take the vaccine that is wanting to take the vaccine.”

Simmons said she’s received more than 200 responses from citizens who want the clinic in west Florence. As of now the closest clinic to that neighborhood is at UNA.

Simmons said the Lauderdale County EMA is discussing plans with the Alabama Department of Public Health on how to move forward.