Corrections deputy charged with bringing meth into Lauderdale Co. jail

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man who works at the Lauderdale County Detention Center has been charged with bringing drugs into the prison.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says Corrections Deputy Matthew Moran, 20, was arrested Friday after an investigation.

Moran is charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

Moran has been employed by the sheriff’s office for around a year.

Investigators said at the time of Moran’s arrest, he was attempting to bring a package of methamphetamine inside the jail.

The sheriff’s office expects more arrests to come from the investigation.