SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A dead body was found after a car fire in Sheffield on Sunday, according to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.

The coroner said he was called to South Columbia Avenue, where responders discovered a dead person in a car that had caught fire.

Gasque said the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for autopsy, and no more information is available at this time.