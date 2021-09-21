Contract awarded to Russellville steel company for new lift gate at Illinois lock and dam

A Russellville company will be building and delivering a new lift gate for the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton, Illinois. (Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Transportation).

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Some work at an Illinois lock and dam, situated on the Mississippi River, will be performed by a company based in north Alabama.

Monday, the Army awarded a $7.7 million contract to Russellville-based G&G Steel for a new lift gate at the Melvin Price Lock & Dam in Alton, Illinois.

Congressman Robert Aderholt said the work would not only benefit the local economy, but commerce along the Mississippi River as well.

“I’m certainly glad to see this contract awarded to a local company. This work will no doubt have a large impact on the local economy, but the finished work will also impact our national economy and commerce on the Mississippi River. I’m proud to support this type of funding in Congress.” Congressman Robert Aderholt

The Army contract said the work is expected to be completed by April 1, 2024.