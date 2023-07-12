Sheffield, Ala. (WHNT)- Construction on the new Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic in the Shoals is now underway.

There is already a VA clinic in the Shoals, but it doesn’t have some of the more common services many veterans need – leading to them having to travel further.

According to the VA, clinical services for veterans in the shoals have been available since 1999. Staff members say the more than 3,500 veterans the Shoals Clinic serves are due for a new one.

Construction on the facility was delayed for several months following the groundbreaking last August. During that time, volunteers have been stepping in to help the vets travel to appointments in Birmingham or Huntsville.

“We get there for maybe a 7:50 or 8:00 appointment. Maybe we stay until someone has a 1:00 appointment. You know our day starts at four, and sometimes we’re back after 5:36, so we’ve got a long day, but the people were taking also have a long day,” said Robert English, a Disabled American Veterans driver.

If something comes up, like needing to be re-tested or having another appointment, they’d have to travel once again.

“I’ve had one or two issues where I’ve had glasses, my eyes were tested and I had the glasses sent to me in the mail, and when they came in they were out of focus – and I would have to go back to Huntsville. Hopefully, this is gonna eliminate all of this stuff,” said Doug Hargett from American Legion Post 31.

There is a mobile clinic that comes to the Shoals once a week. Some vets say that’s not enough to get the services they need. The new clinic hopes to solve that problem.

“We’re excited to bring audiology and optometry services to the veterans there in the Shoals area. This will greatly cut down on travel time when they may be going to places like Huntsville or maybe even coming to Birmingham,” said Shannon Arledge with the Birmingham VA Healthcare System.

While this new clinic will be a turning point for veterans in the Shoals, there will still be some services the vets will have to travel to Huntsville or Birmingham for.

If you’d like to help veterans continue to make it to their appointments, donations can be sent to American Legion Post 31 directly at 110 N Main St, Tuscumbia, AL 35674. You can also attend their next fundraiser on August 4th at Foodland in Killen.