Constellium union workers go on strike in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — In Muscle Shoals Wednesday, union workers at the Constellium Plant went on strike. The workers are staged outside of the Constellium plant on East 2nd Street.

An employee told News 19 that the workers went on strike because the company wants to take away their seniority and rotating jobs as part of a new contract agreement. The employee said the agreement was presented to the union workers during negotiations and they voted it down.



The employee said the company presented the agreement a second and third time with no changes so the union workers voted it down both times. After the third time, the workers went on strike.

The employee said the workers will continue their strike until Constellium reconsiders the agreement.

A Constellium spokesperson released a statement regarding the strike.

“Constellium Muscle Shoals LLC has been in negotiations with the United Steelworkers Union, Local 200 and was informed late on December 15, 2020, that members had voted down the latest collective bargaining agreement proposal. Its members then went on strike at midnight. Constellium Muscle Shoals has offered a very competitive agreement, which provides regular pay raises, strong healthcare and other benefits, as well as ongoing training and development opportunities. We believe that this offer respects the contributions of our employees, protects jobs for local families, and positions the plant for future business. As the holidays approach and the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to create challenges for families and businesses, we look forward to resolving this matter for the mutual benefit of all our employees, our customers and the company.”