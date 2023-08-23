LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Congressman Dale Strong (AL-05) announced on Wednesday his staff will be holding mobile office hours this week in the Shoals.

On Thursday, August 24, Strong’s staff will be setting up their mobile office at the St. Florian Town Hall – located at 81 St. Florian Rd E, Florence, AL 35634.

During office hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Strong said his staff will be available to assist constituents with casework issues and field concerns. They will be able to help those dealing with federal agencies and relay feedback to staff regarding federal legislation.

“I want to ensure my staff is accessible to all constituents across the district to learn of the issues that are impacting their lives on a daily basis. Whether it be assisting with the VA, IRS, Social Security Administration, or passports, it is my goal to provide unparalleled constituent services. That is why I have directed my office to deploy to every community throughout North Alabama,” Rep. Strong said.

No appointment is necessary to meet with the congressman’s staff during these mobile office hours, the announcement added.