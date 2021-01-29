Computer error caused Colbert County cities and school systems to be overpaid, state audit finds

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — In 2016 the Colbert County Revenue Commissioner’s Office changed the computer system it used to allocate property taxes to new software powered by Delta Computer Systems.

Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said because of a miscalculation during the transition, school systems and municipalities received more tax money than they should have.

“Delta corrected that and it was supposed to be completely corrected,” Oswalt said. “Unfortunately, they just corrected it for that one year, and so the following year it reverted right back to the way it was done.”

The error went unnoticed for three years, with cities and school systems getting overpaid each year—that is until a current state audit uncovered the more than $400,000 mistake.

Oswalt said the funds must be paid back as soon as possible.

“The state, they’re very tight on when they like to have the money back,” Oswalt said. “I’m not saying it’s like the IRS, but if you’re overpaid, they’ll want the money back and that’s the case here.”

Oswalt said the feedback he’s received from city and school leaders hasn’t been great, but he understands their frustration.

“Of course, they’re upset having to pay it back and I don’t blame them, not one bit, but it was an overpayment,” Oswalt said.

To prevent this from happening again, Oswalt said Delta Computer Systems put in stopgaps that will allow his office to verify that the amounts are correct before disbursements are made.