Community remembers Rogers School Principal, Jamie Burks

GREENHILL, Ala. — White ribbons can be found on doors and windows around Rogers School in Greenhill—placed to honor a man who served not only as a principal but an inspiration to the entire community.

Jamie Burks left this world on April 24, after a battle with COVID-19.

He’s remembered by a host of friends and family, including his cousin and coworker, Nathan Killen.

“He was a few years younger than me and we were up playing at his grandmother’s house and he’s just the type of person that makes a good teacher, makes a good administrator because he affects people,” Killen said.

Killen said Burks leaves behind a lasting impact as a husband and father, educator, coach, and musician—creating a void that cannot be filled.

Killen said concerns about his cousin’s health grew when he was admitted to a Birmingham hospital.

“You hear about all this and everything going on but then when it hits this close to home, because you’re used to walking in the office, seeing his door open and seeing him in there,” Killen said.

When word spread that Burks passed away, Killen said the emotional blow was numbing.

“I know everybody’s hurting and a lot of us are still in shock,” Killen said.

Greenhill is described as a strong community. “When you’re in a community this size, the school’s the hub,” Killen said. “That was our leader of the hub.”

And together, they will be strong for each other.

The community will tell you that, like Rogers School, Jamie Burks was anchored in excellence.

Burks was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon at Lone Cedar Church of Christ Cemetery. He was 46 years old.