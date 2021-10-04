Community remembers fallen officer, Sgt. Nick Risner

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — When you drive around the city of Sheffield, you can’t help but see the outpouring of love and support for fallen officer, Sergeant Nick Risner.

From churches to businesses, police flags and ribbons can be found hanging to honor his memory.

Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said Risner’s loss has been a devastating experience.

“Heartbreaking for everybody; I’ve gotten to know officer Risner better after this event, and I knew was a great guy before but just amazed at what a great person he was,” Stanley said.

Risner’s friend Milton Smith said seeing everyone out, wearing their blue makes him proud of the community that the officer sacrificed his life to protect.



“This is what it’s about; this is what Nick wanted,” Smith said. “Nick would have wanted everybody to come together to be as one, not be separated. We got too much hate, too much ugliness in this world, and the only thing that’s going to get us through is God—pray about it.”

Jade Brackin said he only knew Risner for about a year but said that was more than enough time to have an impact on his life. He was supposed to have lunch with Risner this week.



“I’ve only lived in Sheffield for a year, but we’ve got to be good friends since I’ve been here and he will be missed,” Brackin said. “He was a cop that was very public and talked to people. He was very nice, very generous. He was a great man, a great father to his daughter, from what I understood, but he was a great workout partner, I’ll miss him, and I know Sheffield will miss him.”

If you’re not in the Shoals area and you would like to show your support, you can assist the family by donating to the Good Samaritan for James Nicholas Risner account at any Bank Independent location.