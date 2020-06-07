Community members meet for prayer and honest conversation in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — In the fight for racial equality, some say that conversation is key in understanding one another. Saturday morning, a group in Franklin County did just that.

It was a morning of prayer and honest conversation. In a grass field behind Russellville First Baptist Church, members of the community gathered around in a circle to reflect and share their thoughts and feelings about the racial inequality issues the country is facing.

Ciji Mosley and Carly Hellums organized the meeting. The idea came about after the two friends engaged in their own discussion about racial equality. They said talks like these are important for progress.

“My friend Carly just kind of reached out to me on social media just to have a conversation,” Mosley said. “I think we’re not having enough conversations. She was just kind of saying, ‘Hey, here’s what I’m feeling. How are you doing,’ those types of things and that led to this.”

The group shared stories of cultural and generational differences. There were also recollections of personal experiences. There was laughter, but at times there were also tears.

“Everyone was just so open and honest about that they too just share in the struggle with the fact that they don’t really know what to say and that they too are hurting and that they want to make a difference, they want to change things,” Hellums said.

Hellums added that the conversation allowed participants to learn how they were all different, but in many ways, the same.