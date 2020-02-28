Community hosting donation drive for Lawrence County boy who lost parents in tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOULTON, Ala. - The community will come together to support the 8-year-old boy whose parents were killed by a tornado in Lawrence County.

Modern Woodmen is hosting a donation drive for Landen Godsey and his family from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28th, at Lume Art Studio in Moulton.

There will also be a 'Prayer on the Square' event for Landen at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Landen's uncle, Chad Godsey, posted a picture of Landen and his family earlier this week.

Landen was critically injured when an EF-2 tornado hit his family home in Town Creek on December 16, 2019.

Landen has been steadily improving at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham.

Updates about Landen can be found on the PRAY for Landen Facebook page.