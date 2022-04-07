FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions at the University of North Alabama (UNA) is hosting a community baby shower to help new and expecting mothers.

Students and faculty will be giving information on the labor process, basic newborn care, and how to keep a baby healthy. Melissa DeFoor, assistant department chair of undergraduate programs and lectures for UNA, told News 19 that prenatal education and preparation is something that Alabama is severely lacking.

The event will take place on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“In 2019, Alabama’s prenatal education and prenatal care went down and infant mortality rate went up,” DeFoor said. “We really identified a need to bring more education to the community.”

So far, more than 60 mothers have signed up for the event. Organizers will be raffling off items and handing out baskets with things like diapers and baby wipes. They’ll also have a program for children to learn how to properly take care of their new brothers or sisters.