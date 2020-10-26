Comedian Henry Cho to perform at Shoals Theatre Thursday evening

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you’re in need of a laugh, look no further than the Shoals Community Theatre.

Thursday evening, comedian Henry Cho will return to the stage as part of his “Covid Free Tour” with comedian Aaron Weber.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and general admission is $25. Seating will be limited to 200 seats out of the theatre’s 700 to observe social distancing guidelines.

Theatre manager Steve Price said the show is just what people need during such a stressful time.

“What we all need at this point in time is a big dose of laughter,” Price said. “I think every day that you don’t have a good belly laugh is a day wasted, so this will give you a great opportunity to come out and support the theater and have some fun.”

To buy tickets, just stop by the theatre box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call (256) 764-1700.