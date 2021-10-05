Combined fundraiser to assist families of Sgt. Nick Risner and Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. — Monday, communities across north Alabama came together to welcome home a hero.

Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner died in the line of duty, but the Risners aren’t the only law enforcement family hurting this week. This past weekend, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver lost his wife, Tange.

To help both the Risner and Oliver families, the Russellville Police Department and Russellville City Schools are teaming up for a combined fundraiser through Friday.

Russellville City Schools Superintendent Heath Grimes said he understands the financial burden that losing a loved one creates. Whether it be with funeral expenses or bills, he and Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett want to give back to families who have sacrificed so much.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t teach our students that life’s about something other than themselves, and it’s about more than grades or numbers, then I think we fail as a school district,” Grimes said. “It’s an opportunity for us to show what a partnership looks like, and to show what it looks like to support others in need.”

Students and faculty can donate at their respective schools. Donations are also accepted at the Russellville Police Department on Jackson Avenue.

Donations can also be mailed to the police department at P.O. Box 1000 Russellville, AL 35653.