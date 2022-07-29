MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) revealed a new logo for its athletics program on July 28.

NW-SCC recently announced that they would be bringing sports back to their campus for the first time in over a decade. Athletics Director Taylor Franks told News 19 that the college wanted to build a new brand to go along with their new teams.

“We just felt like it was the time,” Franks said. “New faces, new student-athletes, new excitement in the community.”

The new logo gets rid of its more traditional design in favor of something more modern. NW-SCC has already signed nearly 50 student-athletes to their new baseball and softball teams. With this rebranding effort, they’re hoping to build something that their students are proud of before the season starts.

The college is also updating its fields and weight rooms, hoping to give the athletes state-of-the-art equipment to train and play on. Franks says the redesign should be done within the next couple of months. Franks told News 19 that they want to build a brand that students are proud of before the season starts.

“We want to do things that are important to our community, where they feel like they can be involved, they feel like we are their home team,” Franks said.