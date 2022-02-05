LEIGHTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Colbert County residents will have two chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.

Both clinics will be held on Thursday, February 10 in Leighton.

LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 7625 LaGrange Road

8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 7625 LaGrange Road Cowboy Church of Colbert County: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 3440 Highway 157

No appointment will be needed for either clinic, which are presented by the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and Helen Keller Hospital. Officials will administer first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), 63,522 Colbert County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 30,007 of those residents have had at least one dose, while 25,481 have completed the vaccine series. Almost 9,000 Colbert County residents have received a booster shot.