SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Colbert County residents will have two chances to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), along with Helen Keller Hospital, are hosting two mobile vaccination clinics in Sheffield on Thursday, March 24.

The first clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manning Homes Community Center, located at 2120 NW 17th Street. The second will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Meal Barrel Project, located at 310 Wilhoit Street.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for first, second, and booster doses. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive a shot. No appointments are needed.

As of Sunday, Colbert County was listed at a “moderate” risk for COVID-19 community spread, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Just over 16,000 cases of the virus have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began, with 251 Colbert County residents dead as a result of COVID-19.