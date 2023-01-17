TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Colbert County has sworn in a new District Attorney for the first time in 18 years on Tuesday, January 17.

Hal Hughston has been sworn in as District Attorney after winning the 2022 election. He has previously served as an attorney in Colbert County and as City Attorney of Tuscumbia.

Hughston told News 19 that the transition since the election has gone very smoothly, and he looks forward to beginning his new position.

“The responsibility to not just prosecute criminals and to work in law enforcement, but the opportunity to give victims and witnesses their day in court, their opportunity to be heard and represented, that means everything to me,” Hughston said.

Hughston was sworn in by his father, District Judge Hal Hughston Jr. Hughston told News 19 that he was honored to be sworn in by his father, and that he would be leaning on him for advice as he enters this new role.