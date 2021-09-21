Colbert County solar project completed, will help power Facebook data center

CHEROKEE, Ala. — If you’re driving down Mulberry Lane in Cherokee, it will be hard to miss the vast number of solar panels lining the fields.

From Sky 19 the 670,000 panels appear to go on, and on.

They’re part of a project to increase Ørsted’s operational solar photovoltaic capacity to 647 megawatts. The company is looking to diversify its footprint through a new partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Facebook.

TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said the solar farm will generate so much energy, it could power 34 to 35,000 homes.

“At TVA, we’re just giddy; it is like scoring the winning touchdown because this is the first green invest project that’s come to fruition,” Fiedler said.

The project produces energy that is being used to help power the new Facebook data center in Huntsville. The solar farm is also the largest in Alabama.

“This is a green invest TVA site; we partnered with Facebook to have them use the energy from this site, and then we partnered with Ørsted who constructed the site right there in Colbert County and constructed it, owns it, operates it, and has it online today,” Fiedler said.



It’s just one of many projects in which TVA is investing for the move to more renewable energy.