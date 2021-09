The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Anthony Netherton, 35, failed to show for a court date in August. (Photo courtesy Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man who was indicted for sexual abuse of a child under 12 failed to show for a court date in August.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Anthony Netherton, 35, who was last seen at Lauderdale County Work Release in Florence.

Netherton is 6′ 2,” tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.