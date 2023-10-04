FORD CITY, Ala. (WHNT) — Many parts of the Tennessee Valley saw a late summer spike in COVID-19 cases, and with the holidays and colder weather approaching – that increases your chances of catching it.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been trying to help slow the spread of the virus to some of our most vulnerable neighbors.

The sheriff’s office has been making stops at area senior centers to sanitize their vehicles and pass out supplies like alcohol spray bottles, sanitizing wipes and face masks, all free of charge.

Even though the Alabama Department of Public Health stopped tracking COVID-19 data in May 2023, the sheriff says the county’s hospitalization rate is at a ‘medium’ level, and he wants to try to help prevent an increase in cases.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine and his deputies visited senior centers throughout the county on Tuesday.

More than 100 boxes of supplies were handed out to each senior center in the area, according to the CCSO.

“I keep them [face masks] hanging over the visor, so when I get the car, I can just reach down and get it and put it on. I keep them in my purse too, just in case I forget to get it – I got one in my purse,” Carlette Robinson told News 19.

For anyone who missed Tuesday’s giveaway, it’s not too late. Remaining protective supplies are available at each senior center in Colbert County. If any other seniors in the county want their vehicles sanitized, deputies say they can stop by the sheriff’s office.