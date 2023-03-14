COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a missing infant near the Mississippi state line after another infant was found.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 they are being asked to assist Tishomingo County, Mississippi authorities in a search for the infant.

Sheriff Balentine said the search was initially for two missing infants, but one has been found.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has a helicopter in the area assisting in the search.

Authorities have not released any further details or a description of the missing infants.

This is a developing story.