Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA Drug Task Force arrest Muscle Shoals man on multiple drug possession charges

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several drug charges Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said CCSO deputies and ALEA Drug Task Force agents searched a house in the 200-block of Alabama Shores Road after receiving a tip there were drugs in the house.

Carlos Lataro Washington was arrested after authorities found a 45 cal. hand gun, .22 revolver, and Colt 44 Magnum, along with Fentanyl pills being sold as Oxycodone, crack cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijunana, and just over $3,000 in cash.

Deputies stated there was also a seven-year-old child in the house.

Washington was taken to the Colbert County Jail, where he was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $55,000.