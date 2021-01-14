Colbert County Schools releases updated learning tracks for Spring 2021 semester

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Beginning January 14, both traditional and remote students in Colbert County Schools will follow updated guidelines for the spring semester.

Students choosing face-to-face instruction are to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required for all faculty and students in 2nd grade and above.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine may continue the traditional track with remote access through Google Classroom or Schoology.

Students learning remotely will begin coursework and assignments beginning January 19.

School officials said this plan could change at any given time.

In a statement, the school system said in part, “any modifications will depend on the most up-to-date guidance and information provided by local and state health authorities.”

