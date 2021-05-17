Colbert County Schools hosting community job fair Tuesday afternoon

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — If you’re a high school student looking for a job, this event will interest you.

Colbert County Schools is hosting a community connection job fair Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at Launch Point Church in Tuscumbia. It’s open to anyone ages 15 and older.

The school system said with many Shoals businesses seeing a shortage in workers, there is a great need for qualified employees eager to better their community.

Colbert County Schools Family and Community Liaison, Chelsea Payne said she is excited to coordinate with businesses and the many students and parents applying for employment opportunities, “So many businesses in The Shoals have supported the Colbert County School System. “These businesses donated food and resources for our students during a global pandemic when we needed a helping hand and now it is our time to thank them for their kindness,” she added. “I am hoping this event allows our school system to pay it forward by hosting an event that brings in members of the Shoals community seeking employment while also supporting our hardworking businesses in Colbert County.”

Colbert County High School Valedictorian, Kerigan Mardis and her sister Baylee Mardis both work at Zaxby’s in Muscle Shoals. Zaxby’s is just one of many businesses participating.

“Especially with it being open to not only students but parents as well, it lets us have a variety of age ranges because we do employ starting at 15 up to however old they’re wanting to work for us so it gives us a lot of opportunity to pick from,” Baylee said.

“I think it’s a really good thing that Colbert County’s doing because I know that there is a job shortage, and if you’re looking for a job, Zaxby’s is the place to go,” Kerigan said.

Here is the list of participating businesses:

Constellium

ChickFilA

Pet Depot

Texas Roadhouse

Zaxby’s

ChickFilA

McDonald’s

Innovative Health Products

Elwood Staffing

Momma Goldberg’s

Nellie Mae

Clarion Hotels

Dunkin’ Donuts

Burger King

Jack’s Family Restaurant

Alabama Bliss

Gemstone

Crossroads Pharmacy

Medical Center Pharmacy

City Drug

Ford City Pharmacy

UNA Career Center

United States Marine Corps

Books-A-Million