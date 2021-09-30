Colbert County Schools extends mask mandate

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Masks will continue to be required in one northwest Alabama school system.

Colbert County Schools announced Thursday that school officials decided to further extend the mask mandate.

Superintendent Chris Hand said masks will remain required until the end of the fall semester, citing 253 COVID-19 cases in just August and September 2021 vs. 195 in all of the 2020-21 school year.

Hand added that the school system has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases since beginning the mask requirement in early September, with only eight cases in the last week, all students.

Hand said while masks are inconvenient for some, he believes keeping the masks in place will help the system continue avoiding the time-consuming process of contract-tracing and quarantining, citing ADPH guidance that no quarantine is required for exposed students when they are fully masked and distanced.

Hand said a further extension or end to the mandate will be determined on Dec. 15.