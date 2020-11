COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County Schools bus driver died after a weeks-long struggle with COVID-19.

Colbert County Schools Superintendent Gale Satchel confirmed Bobby Stutts died on November 8 after being hospitalized at Hellen Keller for several weeks.

“Bobby Stutts was a loyal bus driver/ employee,” said Satchel. “He exemplified a caring and humble attitude. His presence will truly be missed.”