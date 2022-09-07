TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Colbert County has received a $1.7 million grant from the U.S Economic Development Administration to build a new tourism center in Tuscumbia.

Colbert County is home to several historical landmarks such as FAME Recording Studios, Muscle Shoals Sound, Ivy Green, and more. Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood told News 19 that this new center should provide a significant boost to the county’s tourism revenue.

“We’re excited to have this now in the county, where we can have a nice, brand new facility that is indicative of the kind of tourism attractions we have here,” Underwood said.

Underwood said the entire project will cost around $2.4 million. The rest of the cost will be split between the state tourism board and all of the different cities in Colbert County.

He later said that this new center will be a helpful guide to tourists and have information about the different attractions in Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield.