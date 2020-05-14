Colbert County Public Safety App now available for download

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Residents in Colbert County now have a safety resource that fits in the palm of your hand.

The Colbert County Public Safety App was developed in a team effort between the EMA and Sheriff’s Office. The app allows residents to see traffic updates, weather alerts, and shelter locations. You can also submit crime tips to the Sheriff’s Office, search for inmates, and apply for concealed carry permits.

“We’ll be able to push that information out whether it be an automatic alert for severe weather or whether we have some type of evacuation in place for maybe a hazmat spill or something like that, anything that we need to make sure that the public is aware of, we are able to push that out through the app,” said EMA Director Michael David Smith.

The app is currently available for Apple devices. To download, click here. The Android release is coming soon.