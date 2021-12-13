Colbert County plans two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. Pfizer said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WHNT) — Colbert County residents will have two extra chances to get vaccinated against COVID-19 later this month.

The county, alongside Helen Keller Hospital, will host two mobile vaccination clinics on December 30.

The clinics will be held at Willie Green Recreation Center in Tuscumbia from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both clinics will feature first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, along with boosters, for ages 12 and older. No appointment is needed.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, just over 24,000 people in Colbert County have been fully vaccinated with another 5,573 receiving booster doses. 58,117 doses of any COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county.