COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Colbert County officials are preparing to launch a community service program for county inmates to clean major roadways.

The program will let inmates arrested for nonviolent crimes to spend every Saturday cleaning up different areas.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine told News 19 he was originally inspired by the idea when seeing litter on Highway 72.

“It appeared that a lot of trucks weren’t tarping their load down, and it’s just really an eyesore and really it isn’t good for our community,” Balentine said.

Balentine believes this program will be mutually beneficial for the community and the inmates.

“You’d be surprised how many inmates we have in our facility that would love to get out and get some sunlight, get some fresh air, and eat their lunch outside,” Balentine said.

Details for the program are still being decided. Balentine said that he will be working with Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore and District Judge Chad Smith to run the program.

“It’s a lot of people working together,” Balentine said. “We think it’s going to be great for our community and, time frame-wise, we’re hoping we can get something going by midsummer.”