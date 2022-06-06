MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Three architects will meet with the Colbert County Commission to make proposals and argue for the rights to renovate two buildings for the county.

Colbert County officials purchased two buildings and 13 acres of land formerly owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2021 for around $850,000.

One building will be converted into offices for multiple county agencies including the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Management Agency and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The second building will be converted into a new county jail.

Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore told News 19 that the current county jail typically has between 90 and 100 inmates, but the building is only meant to hold around 60. The new jail will have to be able to house between 250 and 300 inmates.

“It’s a big step for the county,” Creekmore said. “The county commission is trying to solve a decades-long problem here.”

Creekmore later said that they hope to begin using the new office building in 2023 and they plan to open the new jail in 2024.