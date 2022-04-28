COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Cherokee has pleaded not guilty to the 41 counts of child pornography he was charged with.

37-year-old Matthew Sitorius was arrested on March 12 in Colbert County and charged with 41 counts of producing child pornography.

According to court records, Sitorius entered a guilty plea to all counts on April 25.

Matthew Sitorius

Sitorius is scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing on Thursday morning at the Colbert County Courthouse.

Sheriff Williamson said the family of the victim came to authorities and filed a report. The sheriff said the charges against Sitorius involve a family member.

A search warrant was obtained and served on Sitorius’ home in March. Authorities say that’s where most of the evidence was recovered.

Sitorius has remained in the custody of the Colbert County Jail since his arrest earlier this year. His bond was set at $1.2 million.