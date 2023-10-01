COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a Muscle Shoals man indicted for manslaughter is now facing child abuse charges.

James Whiteside, 42, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a shooting that happened outside Jokers’ Indian Kitchen in December 2021. Following the incident, Whiteside was taken to the Colbert County Jail with his bond set at $30,000, and he bonded out in October 2022.

According to court documents, Whiteside was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury on September 22 for willful abuse of a child under 18 and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child. A warrant was served and he was arrested on September 28.

The indictments state that Whiteside willfully abused, cruelly beat or maltreated someone under 18 and allowed a child to have contact with methamphetamine and/or cocaine.

On December 3, 2021, Sheffield Police reported that the shooting at Jokers happened after an altercation started inside the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. The fight eventually moved outside where it continued to get heated and three people were shot, one of which was a security guard for the business.

Authorities told News 19 at the time that 26-year-old Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison, of Florence, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries later that afternoon. The two other victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

In August 2022, a Colbert County Grand Jury indicted Whiteside for Horrison’s death, “due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation.”

Court records show that Whiteside has an arraignment hearing set for the child abuse charges on October 12. In his manslaughter case, the records state Whiteside has a hearing set for November 8 and his jury trial is currently set for February 12, 2024.