Colbert County man goes home after 222-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Friday afternoon, a crowd of family and friends greeted Randall Michael with cheers and applause as he exited Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield.

With a smile on his face, the 70-year-old went home after a 222-day battle with COVID-19. It’s something his daughters said they didn’t think they would be able to see.



“It’s hard to put into words,” Randall’s daughter Stacy Fulton said. “Going into the hospital, we never dreamed that it would be this long of a journey and just all of the—’COVID coaster’ is what we’ve called it because all of the ups and the downs of getting called in so many times that he was about to die and then he came back.”

Randall’s daughters said their father is a fighter, surviving COVID-19, a stroke, and even a possible heart attack in less than a year’s time.



“We never gave up,” Randall’s daughter Christie Ezell said. “The whole time we got called in, we would be praying over him and God would just speak to me and say, ‘what you see is not what I see.'”

It’s faith that Stacy and Christie said led to this emotional day. One night while reading through her father’s bible, Christie said she found a verse written in the back that fortified her faith, 2 Corinthians 4:18, “We don’t focus our attention on what is seen, but on what is unseen.”



Randall was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from everyone who greeted him at the hospital but also by the neighbors who lined the street waving hands and holding up signs to welcome him home.

After his seven-month-long ordeal, he said the one thing he’s looking forward to is a nice home-cooked meal with favorites like, “turnip greens, black-eyed peas, and some corn.”