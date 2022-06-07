MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County man serving a five-year prison sentence will learn whether or not the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) thinks he should be granted parole or not.

32-year-old Rashard Deante Ricks was convicted of human trafficking in an incident that involved a 14-year-old girl in Colbert County in 2016.

Tuscumbia Police at the time told News 19 that the family of a teenage girl contacted them to say the girl wasn’t where she was supposed to be and was missing. Moments later, an anonymous caller told police a girl about the same age was being used as a prostitute at Spring Creek Apartments.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan laid out the details of how the teen girl was safely recovered:

“After talking with the parties there, we located the juvenile,” explained Logan. “From evidence obtained in the apartment, it was obvious that potentially what the accusations had been made about the sex acts, had taken place.”

Logan also said drugs and money were exchanged to have sexual contact with the girl in a bedroom in the back of the apartment.

Ricks, a tenant of the apartment, was then arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Chief Logan also said the girl was familiar with those accused of using her as a prostitute.

According to online court records, Ricks also pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and fourth-degree theft of property in 2020.

On top of that, Ricks faces another charge of third-degree felony assault stemming from an incident in October of 2021.

Court documents show that Ricks was sentenced to 10 years for the human trafficking charge. He served just over three years of that sentence. He was sentenced to five years for the domestic violence charge, for which he is up for parole. Ricks has served just over one year of that sentence.