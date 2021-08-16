Colbert County High School mandating masks through August 25

LEIGHTON, Ala. – Another school in the Colbert County school system will be changing its COVID-19 policies temporarily.

Colbert County High School announced Sunday that masks will be mandatory through August 25.

The policy change is part of Colbert County Schools’s return to school policy.

Under the policy, when there are three or more positive cases of COVID-19 within a school, that school will return to universal masking.

Colbert County High joins Colbert County’s Hatton Elementary (located in Leighton) as the second Colbert County school to implement changes – Colbert County’s Hatton Elementary transitioned to virtual learning Friday.

Lawrence County Schools’s Hatton Elementary remained open.