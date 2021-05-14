Colbert County High School Band invited to perform at 80th Pearl Harbor Commemoration

LEIGHTON, Ala. – The Colbert County High School Band has been invited to perform at the 80th Pearl Harbor Commemoration event in Hawaii this December but they need the community’s help to get there.

The band was invited by the Anniversary Commemorative Committee to represent Alabama. They will perform with the Armed Forces Band, march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial parade, and play in a special concert in front of the U.S.S Missouri battleship.

Band director Logan Pouncey estimates that it will take about $120,000 to get the band members and their instruments to the event.

A local donor has offered a gift of $50,000, if the band can raise a matching $50,000 by May 30th. The students will be fundraising and completing community service hours to help raise funds.

They still need the community’s help. Donations can be made on their GoFundMe page.