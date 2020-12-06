UPDATE: City of Tuscumbia expects power to be back within an hour

UPDATE: Just after 10:30 a.m., the City of Tuscumbia said a substation lost power and officials expected power to be restored to the entire city by 11:30 a.m.

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Colbert County EMA said there was a widespread power outage in downtown Tuscumbia and surrounding areas Sunday morning.

In an alert sent just after 10:25 a.m. Sunday, the agency said crews were working to isolate the issue and restore power.

Colbert County EMA also said not to call 911 to report power outages, and to use 911 only in an emergency.