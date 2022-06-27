TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County EMA and a medical student are working together to launch a program that will notify authorities if a person they are responding to has autism.

Fabian Oden, a medical student at St. George’s University, is working with Colbert County 911 to develop a system that notifies first responders if a person they’re responding to has autism. Oden told News 19 that hopes this new program can help first responders properly communicate with people that have autism and prevent unnecessary altercations.

“We always encounter patients with autism,” Oden said. “I’m just trying to change it to where we’re on the front end of it and get the information beforehand. That way we can know how to safely approach this person and also keep them safe as well.”

Michael Smith, Colbert County 911 & EMA Director, said that he’s excited to start the new program.

“We’re hopeful that this will definitely be something that picks up and grows exponentially,” Smith said. “We’re willing to do anything we can to not only help our first responders and the people we dispatch for, but also to help those who are in need in the community.”

Starting July 5, people will be able to scan a QR code to fill out a form that tells first responders the best ways to communicate with a specific person who is autistic. If authorities are dispatched to help, they’ll automatically be notified about that person’s tendencies and communication preferences.