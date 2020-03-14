Colbert County EMA and Sheriff’s Office team up to create public safety app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — In an effort to keep Colbert County citizens safe and informed, the EMA and Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to develop a resource that you can hold right in the palm of your hand.

Need updates on county road conditions or storm shelters in the area? There’s an app for that. How about finding an inmate or information on concealed carry permits? There’s an app for that too. Those are just a few of the features offered on the new public safety app being developed by the Colbert County EMA and Sheriff’s office.

EMA director Michael David Smith said the app is a game-changer. “We have been looking at trying to find better ways to get information out to the public, better ways for the public to be able to interact with us as well,” said Smith.

Given the amount of severe weather the Shoals has seen over the past few months, Smith said the app will come in handy. “That would allow them to see current weather alerts, road conditions, school closings, submit damage reports that would come straight to us, be able to build their own emergency plan even and share that plan with other folks,” he said.

On the sheriff’s office side, users can also view programs in drug prevention and submit crime tips. Smith says the app will play an important role in providing multiple avenues of communication. “We’ll be able to push that information out whether it be an automatic alert for severe weather or whether we have some type of evacuation in place for maybe a hazmat spill or something like that,” he said.

The app is currently being beta tested but should be available to the public in the coming weeks.