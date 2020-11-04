Colbert County elects school system’s first Republican superintendent

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County citizens have elected a new superintendent. This brings not only a change in leadership but also in political party.

Chris Hand is the first Republican elected as superintendent for Colbert County Schools. He said he’s excited to lead the system. As a graduate of Colbert Heights High School, he said he wants to pour back into the system in which he grew up.

“I’ve been blessed to work as an educator for over 20 years and I’ve certainly enjoyed my time in different roles, different capacities, but I’d love to go back to my home system and give back,” Hand said. “There are many who gave to me along the way and I look forward to going back and serving in that capacity and giving back to those who helped me to get to where I am today.”

Hand said during the day Tuesday he was feeling nervous but that night, as results started coming in, votes were adding up in his favor.

Excluding provisional ballots, Hand leads incumbent Superintendent Gale Satchel by more than 10,000 votes.

Once the results were in, News 19 asked Hand how he felt about being the first Republican in the superintendent role. He said it’s less about party and more about purpose.

“Certainly, we do have our conservative values that we hold to and we believe in,” Hand said. “As a school leader though, we are there to lead everyone regardless of what party they affiliate with, so, we always want everyone to know that even though this political race is over, the real work is yet to begin. We’re just excited about working with the staff, students, and parents in the community of Colbert County Schools.”

Superintendent Gale Satchel thanked the community for their support over the last four years and congratulated Hand on his victory.

Hand will begin his role as superintendent in January.