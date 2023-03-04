COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County Drug Task Force arrested two people in connection to a weeks-long narcotics investigation after finding over 700 fentanyl pills, over 1,000 grams of other illegal drugs and guns in a home.

On March 3 at around 7 a.m., the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Colbert County Drug Task Force (DTF) executed a search warrant on a home that had been under investigation for narcotics in the 7000 block of Mount Mills Road. Authorities said tips had come in from the community that led them to this home.

CCSO said agents forced their way into the home and found Ricky Granville and another person asleep. Officers reportedly also located Jalen Tyrone Jackson hiding in a bedroom closet.

Drug agents found 765 fentanyl pills, 59 grams of uncut cocaine, 147 grams of methamphetamine, 801 grams of marijuana and digital scales in the bedroom with Jackson, according to CCSO.

Several weapons were found with the narcotics, including an AR-15, a 12ga shotgun and a Glock 9mm with a drum magazine attached. CCSO said all the evidence collected was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for testing.

Jalen Tyrone Jackson was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Jackson is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Jalen Tyrone Jackson (Photo: Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Ricky Granville was arrested on warrants with Tuscumbia Police Department.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine and Colbert County DTF Director Curtis Burns both thanked the community for their help in this arrest for reporting narcotic activity.