COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Colbert County officials have made the decision to opt out of the $300 million cleanup settlement. One of the county commissioners says this settlement doesn’t actually help their residents.

The Colbert County Commission has elected to withdraw the class-action lawsuit against 3M which was responsible for illegally dumping harmful chemicals into the Tennessee River several years ago.

“There is a UCMR-5 drinking water testing program that is coming up over the next three years,” said Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes. “So those numbers will come forward and tell us, okay, how much of each compound is in our drinking water? How much [is] in surface water?

News 19 broke the news about 3M polluting the Tennessee River back in 2016. The company had been dumping the chemicals into a landfill, which soaked into groundwater and then flowed into the river.

Six years later though, Barnes says the impact of those chemicals dumped by 3M is still unknown.

“We’re not in a major crisis here in our part of the state, so we don’t expect any major problems, we just wanted to be safe – just in case,” Barnes added.

440,000 residents in six North Alabama counties, including Colbert, are included in the class-action settlement. However, compensation can only go to residents who feel they have a claim against 3M that applied to the March 1 deadline.

A final settlement hearing for the case is scheduled in Morgan County Circuit Court for April 21.

Barnes says the current settlement isn’t beneficial for Colbert County residents. He expects more restrictions on these chemicals in the near future, which would cost the county even more money.

“We opted out because…say if the limits are set at 10 to 20 parts per trillion – some water plants or municipalities could exceed those limits,” Barnes said.

By opting out of the settlement right now, it gives Colbert County an opportunity to take their own actions against the 3M company later. For now, they have decided to wait for more information and see how the chemicals will impact the county in terms of money and in citizen health.

The two compounds that were dumped into the Tennessee River are known to have a wide number of health effects.