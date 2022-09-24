COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to CCSO, Tristan Szezorak, 13, walked away from his home on foot around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. He was last seen at his home in the Colbert Heights area.

Tristian is described as a white male, 5’8″ and 140 pounds. He was wearing black gym shorts and a black Under Armor t-shirt with an orange design on it.

If anyone has seen him or knows where he may be, please call 911 or Sheriff Frank Williamson at (256)-349-9316.