COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office received a $15,000 grant to to support upgrades in services and resources.

The grant was given to the DA’s office by the Colbert County Community Development Commission.

Senator Larry Stutts, Representative Kerry Underwood and Representative Jamie Kiel presented the $15,000 check to Colbery County DA Hal Hughston III at the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am always glad to see some of our tax dollars be put to good use locally. The DA’s office has an important role in law enforcement. To provide technology and safety updates for them is a good investment for the community,” Sen. Stutts said.

The District Attorney’s office has not applied for a grant from the Commission before, according to Hughston.

“With budget cuts around the state for District Attorney offices, these funds will help fill the voids in our budget to implement or update technology vital to the function of our office,” Hughston said. “These funds will provide a means to improve our technological aspect of the grand jury proceedings, jury trials, evidence preparation and law enforcement training.”

The District Attorney said he and the investigators for his office are in the field for various reasons including ” serving warrants, locating individuals, interviewing witnesses, worthless check enforcement, subpoenas for trial preparation and being present during high-profile criminal events.”

Hughston said it is vital that their office is equipped with technology and equipment for their protection while they work throughout Colbert County. He added that they plan to use the money to help the office function more efficiently and better serve the residents of Colbert County.

“We are thankful to the Colbert County Development Commission and local legislators Sen. Larry Stutts, Rep. Jamie Kiel, Rep. Kerry Underwood, and Rep. Ernie Yarbrough for sponsoring this grant,” Hughston said.

Officials said that Rep. Ernie Yarbrough was unable to attend the check presentation due to a previous commitment.