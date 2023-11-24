ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many communities in north Alabama are gearing up for the holiday season, and Colbert County has several parades coming up to help you get into a festive mood.

Over the next couple of weeks, parades will take place in Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals, Leighton, Sheffield and Cherokee.

News 19 has compiled a list of parade times and locations below.

Tuscumbia Christmas Parade

Location: Downtown Tuscumbia Date: Tuesday, November 28 at 6:00 PM



Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade

Location: Avalon Avenue Date: Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM



Leighton Christmas Parade

Location: Main Street Date: Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM



Sheffield Christmas Parade

Location: Downtown Sheffield Date: Tuesday, December 5 at 6:00 PM



Cherokee Christmas Parade

Location: Downtown Cherokee Date: Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 PM



For more information about parade routes, how to participate in the parades, or any other questions, people are encouraged to contact Colbert County Tourism at (256)383-0783.