ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many communities in north Alabama are gearing up for the holiday season, and Colbert County has several parades coming up to help you get into a festive mood.
Over the next couple of weeks, parades will take place in Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals, Leighton, Sheffield and Cherokee.
News 19 has compiled a list of parade times and locations below.
Tuscumbia Christmas Parade
- Location: Downtown Tuscumbia
- Date: Tuesday, November 28 at 6:00 PM
Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade
- Location: Avalon Avenue
- Date: Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM
Leighton Christmas Parade
- Location: Main Street
- Date: Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 PM
Sheffield Christmas Parade
- Location: Downtown Sheffield
- Date: Tuesday, December 5 at 6:00 PM
Cherokee Christmas Parade
- Location: Downtown Cherokee
- Date: Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 PM
For more information about parade routes, how to participate in the parades, or any other questions, people are encouraged to contact Colbert County Tourism at (256)383-0783.